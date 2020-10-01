Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to launch new Space After School program

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
What goes better with an after-school snack than a visit to space? The Virtual Camp Kennedy Space Center is launching a new program known as Space After School. This program is a 5-day online after school program, which will be offered at three times each day. Each section will last about an hour and a half and will be offered at either 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. ET.
“We normally have an onsite camp and typically see about 2,000 children over the summer. We have found that our camps encourage them to not only be creative problem solvers and work as a team, but it also ignites that interest in some of the STEM subjects. We want them to learn something, and if they are having fun they are learning without effort. We didn’t want that to go away just because we were shut down for COVID," says Dee Maynard, Education Program Manager, Kennedy Space Center Complex.
Campers will connect in real-time via zoom video conference to a member of space center’s education staff. Its a program where campers can engage in hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities, perfect for elementary school age students. This can be done all from the comfort of home and the first camp launches on October 19-23.
“The activities that we do use a combination of items that you normally have at home like vinegar or recycled water bottles. We send a supply kit for things you might or might not have just to make it a little bit easier.”
All activities within the program demonstrate scientific principles and can provide a bonding experience for the whole family.
Each of the five sessions will be centered on NASA-based science and engineering and themed per day as follows:
- Monday: Rocketry – Forward to the Moon Campers complete hands-on missions based on the Apollo and Artemis programs
- Tuesday: To the Moon and Back By building an interactive, campers learn more about the Apollo program
- Wednesday: Space Shuttle Program Campers learn about the Space Shuttle Program in hands-on activities
- Thursday: International Space Station Mission challenges inspired by the International Space Station
- Friday: Life on Mars Campers travel virtually to Mars, where they practice skills needed to live on another planet
A kit containing camp supplies for the activities will be mailed to each camper approximately a week prior to the program.
COST:
Virtual Camp KSC – Space After School: $65 (plus tax) Additional Camp Kits: $25 (plus tax)
INCLUSIONS:
Virtual Camp KSC – Space After School includes one (1) Zoom video conference access code and one (1) Camp Kit.
A link to camper’s Zoom camp meeting and a kit containing camp supplies will be sent to campers prior to the program. Only one (1) Virtual Camp KSC – Space After School purchase is required for each household. Campers of the same household do not need separate Zoom access codes to participate in Virtual Camp KSC – Space After School. Additional Camp Kits are available for purchase for an additional $25 per kit.
A computer with the free Zoom Client for Meetings program and internet access is required to participate in Virtual Camp KSC.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.