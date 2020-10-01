Former teacher aide, Charlotte Co. NAACP leader charged with defrauding workers' compensation

SARASOTA, Fla. (North Port Sun) - The head of Charlotte County’s NAACP has been arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge.
According to the North Port Sun, The Rev. Louis Anderson, 60, committed workers' compensation fraud, according to an investigation by the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Investigative and Forensic Services.
Anderson worked at Laurel Nokomis School as a teacher’s aide who helped with disabled children. He claimed he was injured on the job when he was hit by a door while struggling with a student who was fighting him.
He received $16,604.63 in indemnity, or lost wages. But Anderson allegedly denied having prior injuries, and misrepresented himself to his doctor, according to the investigation.
The Sarasota County School Board suffered a total loss of $54,650.38 due to Anderson’s crime, according to case documents.
He was arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 and has already posted bond. Anderson’s work with the Charlotte County chapter of the NAACP has made him well known in the community.
He will be arraigned in October.
