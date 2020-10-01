Florida man arrested for throwing the Bible at deputies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Marion County man is in jail after police say he threw a Bible at officers who were responding to a burglary call.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Hoskins confronted the deputies and yelled “I commend you” before throwing a Bible toward the deputies. Whatever protection Hoskins thought he had was quickly proven false, as he was immediately tased.
You can see the stills from the arrest below. Hoskins has been charged with burglary and battery on a law enforcement office.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.