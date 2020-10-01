Florida DOH reports 2,628 new cases of COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 2,628 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 709,144.
Florida resident deaths have climbed to 14,444. 175 non-residents have also passed away in the state since March. Increases in death totals do not mean that the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
The DOH has processes 5,280,101 test results since the beginning of the pandemic.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 11,619 Residents: 11,499 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 120
Conditions and Care Deaths: 291 Hospitalizations* Residents: 814 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,358 (47%) Female: 6,027 (52%) Unknown/No data: 114 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,177 (10%) White: 6,066 (53%) Other: 2,010 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,246 (20%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,440 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 5,254 (46%) Unknown/No Data: 2,805 (24%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 8,233 Residents: 8,168 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 65
Conditions and Care Deaths: 261 Hospitalizations* Residents: 667 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,753 (46%) Female: 4,324 (53%) Unknown/No data: 91 (<1%)
Race: Black: 608 (7%) White: 4,287 (52%) Other: 888 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,385 (29%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,097 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 4,095 (50%) Unknown/No Data: 2,976 (36%)
