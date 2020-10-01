Florida DOH reports 2,628 new cases of COVID-19

By ABC7 Staff | October 1, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 12:22 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 2,628 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 709,144.

Florida resident deaths have climbed to 14,444. 175 non-residents have also passed away in the state since March. Increases in death totals do not mean that the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

The DOH has processes 5,280,101 test results since the beginning of the pandemic.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 11,619   Residents: 11,499   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 120

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 291   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 814     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,358  (47%)   Female: 6,027 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 114 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,177  (10%)   White: 6,066  (53%)   Other: 2,010  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,246  (20%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,440  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,254  (46%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,805  (24%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 8,233   Residents: 8,168   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 65

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 261   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 667     Non-Residents: 15

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 44

Gender:   Male: 3,753  (46%)   Female: 4,324 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 91 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 608  (7%)   White: 4,287  (52%)   Other: 888  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,385  (29%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,097  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,095  (50%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,976  (36%)

