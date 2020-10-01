First Alert Weather: Possible rain event with tropical involvement

Additionally, the systems I’m basing my forecast on have not yet developed. Given that, here is the take-a-way to keep in the back of your mind. Several front will reinforce one another and stall in South Florida over the next few days. These fronts will pass by the Suncoast dry but help reinforce three or four more days of low humidity, mild weather. Thereafter, these stalled fronts will interact with tropical moisture or even developing tropical systems and bring several days of possibly periods of heavy rains. Stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast over the days ahead.