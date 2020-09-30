The U.S. State Department will open registration for the Diversity Visa Program for Fiscal Year 2022

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. State Department announced on Wednesday that it will officially open registration for the Diversity Visa Program for Fiscal Year 2022 (DV-2022).
On Wednesday, April 22, President Trump signed a proclamation suspending entry into the United States for certain immigrants who present risk to the U.S. labor market during the economic recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak. The proclamation was effective at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 23. It was continued by President Trump on June 22, and will expire on December 31, 2020, unless continued.
Applicants for immigrant visas covered by the proclamation, including Diversity Visa 2020 (DV-2020) applicants, who have not been issued an immigrant visa as of April 23 are subject to the proclamation’s restrictions unless eligible for an exception. No valid visas will be revoked under this proclamation.
If you were previously issued a visa for the DV-2020 program that was valid on April 23 and that visa expired before you were able to travel to the United States, please contact the Embassy or Consulate where your visa was issued for further information.
All DV-2021 diversity visa program applicants must be found eligible for, and obtain, their visa or adjust status by the end of fiscal year 2021 (September 30, 2021).
Authorities say the program will provide up to 55,000 permanent resident cards or green cards in 2022 for foreigners who lack U.S. sponsors to come to America.
Foreigners interested in immigrating legally to the United States, must submit their applications electronically starting next Wednesday, Oct. 7, at noon and until Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 Applications must be submitted only through the site https://dvprogram.state.gov. There is no cost to register and individuals will be selected for a permanent resident card randomly.
