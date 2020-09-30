Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate Stanley Cup win with fans during a boat parade and fan rally

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tens of thousands of fans lining the Hillsborough River for the boat parade featuring the Stanley Cup Champions Tampa Bay Lightning. Tens of thousands of more fans enjoying a huge victory celebration at Raymond James Stadium.
“So excited, totally excited, last time it happened I was a little kid,” said one fan from Clearwater.
Players say they are grateful they can bring the Stanley Cup home to Tampa.
“During the coronavirus, its just a hard time for people," said Ondrej Palat, a player with the Tampa Bay Lightning. "We’re just happy we can give them something special and we can celebrate something together. This city deserves it, so we’re real, real happy.”
Fans were thrilled to see their hockey heroes on Wednesday, both on the water and at the stadium.
“For several years, always bring a high product on the ice, top of the line franchise, very happy for the City of Tampa,” said the Badeau family.
This is the first Stanley Cup for the Tampa Bay Lightning since 2004.
