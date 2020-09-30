Sarasota Bay Watch released clams into the Sarasota Bay on Saturday to have positive impacts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Sarasota Bay Watch launched their clam restoration season this past Saturday, September 26th. This is the first post-COVID-19 clam release where local students and volunteers transported, hauled and scattered 30,000 clams into Sarasota Bay.
The Florida native Southern Hard-Shell Clam will help filter bay water of red tide algae and remove excess nutrients while providing marine diversity. Research shows that each clam released into Sarasota Bay filters about 20 gallons of water per day.
“If these clams can filter the nitrates out of the water and reduce the ‘gas for the fire’ essentially for the red tide, then that will help us with some of the blooms that were happening,” says Ronda Ryan, Sarasota Bay Watch Program Director.
Chosen sites are also providing a research platform for shellfish predation conducted by Mote Marine, Florida Atlantic university, and Florida Sea Grant.
“They have placed acoustic receivers in our site so they can tell when there are tagged rays and tagged whelks are coming up to feed on them. So, it not only tells us about the clams drawing other animals in, it tells us if they’re eating them and about the numbers of those other animals.”
The ultimate goal is to have enough clams bedded so that if the red tide comes again, like a couple of years ago, the waters can restore quicker and hopefully minimize the damage that a serious red tide causes.
“The community loves restoration, and they actually love this particular project because when they hear red tide, and they hear filtering water, and they hear clams they’re very interested because so many were negatively impacted with the red tide. We are going to be very busy over the next few months getting these clams out.”
If you would like to become a volunteer or donate to this cause you can visit https://sarasotabaywatch.org/. You can also help Sarasota Bay Watch by volunteering a boat to help scatter clams for during future releases. Sarasota Bay Watch is scheduled to release nearly one million clams through 2021.
Essential partners that have made the event happen are Gulf Coast Eagle Distributing’s John Saputo, who provided a refrigerated truck to transport the clams, and Mike Welch from Eagle who drove the truck. Once at the Sailing Squadron, the clams were loaded on a barge provided by Larry Beggs of Reef Innovations.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.