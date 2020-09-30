Police: Sarasota man arrested for kidnapping

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Sarasota Police Department, Ty Dareen Kareem Hayes, 30, is charged with kidnapping and felony battery after battering a woman in the parking lot of the America Best Value Inn Hotel in Sarasota, FL located at 811 S. Tamiami Trail.
According to SPD, the victim says that Hayes and her were arguing while sitting in the back seat of a white Nissan Altima which was parked at the west end parking lot of the hotel. The victim told police that Hayes exited the vehicle and went to her side of the vehicle and opened the door. At that moment, the victim said Hayes grabbed her by the hair and pulled her out of the vehicle.
The victim told police that when she tried to get away from Hayes, he grabbed her by the waist, picked her up off her feet, and carried her to his vehicle-- a black jaguar-- which was parked three spaces away from the white Nissan. The victim claims Hayes forced her into the front passenger side of the vehicle and closed the door. The victim told police that she was afraid for her life and afraid to exit the vehicle, but she begged Hayes to stop and told him she didn’t want to go with him.
According to police, Hayes got in the driver seat of the Jaguar and began driving the vehicle southbound near Sarasota High School. The victim told police Hayes slapped her across the left side of her face two times with his hand and pulled her hair.
Police say the victim had bruising and lacerations on her body that are consistent to the manner of physical violence Hayes conducted upon her.
SPD says because Hayes has a prior conviction for battery there is probable cause to charge him with kidnapping and he is pending further criminal charges.
