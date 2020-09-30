Police: Sarasota man arrested for kidnapping

The victim told police that when she tried to get away from Hayes, he grabbed her by the waist, picked her up off her feet, and carried her to his vehicle-- a black jaguar-- which was parked three spaces away from the white Nissan. The victim claims Hayes forced her into the front passenger side of the vehicle and closed the door. The victim told police that she was afraid for her life and afraid to exit the vehicle, but she begged Hayes to stop and told him she didn’t want to go with him.