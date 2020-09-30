Police: More charges for three murder suspects

A short time later, a man who was called a passenger, later identified as Sean Andrew Clarke, was seen firing a handgun several times at the victim before he fled from the scene with the other two subjects. Clarke is a 22 year old resident of South Venice. According to Authorities, Clarke is facing a single count of attempted murder for shooting the victim. Last week, the Assistant State Attorney’s Office added two new charges: attempted robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a Florida felon. The new charges carry additional bond of $200,000.