Police: More charges for three murder suspects

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Three defendants charged in an alleged drug deal gone bad, which involved a shooting in Venice, are facing enhanced or additional charges.
According to police, all three remain in custody and face the charges of attempted murder and attempted robbery with a weapon, among other charges. Authorities say the shooting occurred Aug. 21 on Falls of Venice Circle in the Monterrey Apartment Complex. Police say witnesses told detectives the victim arrived at the location to buy drugs from the defendants.
A short time later, a man who was called a passenger, later identified as Sean Andrew Clarke, was seen firing a handgun several times at the victim before he fled from the scene with the other two subjects. Clarke is a 22 year old resident of South Venice. According to Authorities, Clarke is facing a single count of attempted murder for shooting the victim. Last week, the Assistant State Attorney’s Office added two new charges: attempted robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a Florida felon. The new charges carry additional bond of $200,000.
Promise Lee Kinsey, 22, who lives in Sarasota, was originally charged with accessory involving attempted murder because the vehicle in which the drug transaction allegedly took place is registered to Kinsey. She was released after posting bond in the amount of $7,500. Her charge was upgraded last week to attempted murder and attempted robbery with a firearm. She was re-arrested and remains in jail with bond set at $75,000.
Kirk Dillon Zeigler, 30, of Venice, was originally charged with attempted murder for verbally encouraging the shooter to fire at the victim. He, too, received the additional charge of attempted robbery with a firearm, which carries an additional bond of $200,000.
Authorities say the victim was driven by an associate to Venice Regional Bayfront Health and two non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the back.
