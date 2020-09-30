Police conducting homicide investigation in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation in the city.
Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 8400 block of Chesapeake Avenue.
According to police, a female is deceased at the location, and a potential suspect who is known to the deceased is currently detained.
Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the surrounding community.
No further information is available at this time.
