Nighttime Closure of the Emergency Room entrance of Fawcett Hospital

Port Charlotte, Fla. (WWSB) - The emergency room entrance to Fawcett Hospital and the entrance to Gulf Point Surgery Center on Olean Boulevard will be closed nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5.
During this time, the entrances will be relocated to the back. Please use the emergency room entrance on Brinson Avenue. This closure is required for construction of the Olean Boulevard widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.