Many Suncoast voters say they’ve made up their minds on who they’ll vote for

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Many voters are describing this presidential election as a big and important one. Many tell ABC7 they didn’t need the debate on Tuesday evening to solidify their decision while others did.
Dozens cast their ballots through vote by mail Wednesday afternoon in Sarasota County.
“I think the majority of the country has already made up their mind. We’re very polarized right now,” said a Sarasota County voter named Kevin.
Many Sarasota County voters like Kevin had their voices heard through voting on Wednesday afternoon following the first presidential debate on Tuesday.
“I think it’s going to determine whether we have a democracy, and that is what frightens me,” said Sarasota voter Christine Knupp.
Voters tell ABC7 the debate wasn’t very helpful.
“Unfortunately they talk over each other,” said voter Lisa Riley.
“It was interesting. Kind of hard to watch. It did not change my mind in terms of who I was going to vote for,” said voter Jennifer Roberson.
“It did not give me any more information than what I already had,” said voter Barbara Kallman.
While debates are made to help people decide many say they had already made up their minds.
“I already had an idea of who I was going to go in no matter what but it definitely solidified it for me,” said Riley.
“This made me sure,” Knupp.
But some are still undecided. One woman who didn’t want to come out on camera tells ABC she’s considering not voting because she can’t get behind either candidate.
If you still need to register to vote you have until next week.
Early voting starts on October 19.
