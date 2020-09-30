Local Republicans and Democrats react to first presidential debate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last night President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went head to head in the first presidential debate.
Both Republicans and Democrats on the Suncoast seem to agree Tuesday’s debate had a lot of arguing and people talking over each other. Some of the questions asked to the candidates were about COVID-19, the supreme court, the economy, race and violence in our cities, and the integrity of the election. However, many of the questions were sidetracked and left unanswered.
Frank Patti, who is the Secretary of the Republican Party of Sarasota County said he believes Trump responded well to questions and that Biden didn’t give full answers. Patti said he believed a lot of the questions were biased against the president.
“Trump is Trump. He’s not lovely and cuddly. Okay, he’s going to come on like a warrior. And when hears something that is not true, President Trump is going to jump right into it. It’s up to the host you know and take control. He says well he couldn’t control it, don’t be a host. You know, don’t be the moderator. If you can’t do the job don’t do it, get somebody who can do it,” said Patti.
Nick Guy, who is a part of the Democratic Club of Sarasota said Trump acted worse than he expected and didn’t give Biden a chance to speak. But that Biden did a good job for what he was dealt with. Guy said he wished more wished they talked more about issues like climate change.
“It was hard to keep watching. I felt bad for the moderator. But I think a lot of us expected Donald Trump to go into this and kind of be a bully and try and push Joe Biden around. But at the same time Joe Biden has to respond to these things because if he doesn’t then people will call him weak,” Guy said.
This was the first of three presidential debates. The next one will be held in South Florida at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami on October 15th.
