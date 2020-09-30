Governor Ron DeSantis: New Executive Orders to assist Phase 3 transition

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently enacted a nationwide residential evictions order that provides federal eviction relief to persons who submit a valid Declaration to their landlord regarding their inability to pay rent. Executive Order 20-211 had provided a limited, one-month extension of state eviction relief to persons affected by the COVID-19 emergency. Executive Order 20-211 pertaining to the State’s mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief was permitted to expire to avoid any confusion over whether the CDC’s evictions Order should apply in a particular circumstance.