Goodwill helping jobseekers find a job with ‘Virtual Job Fair’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Goodwill “Virtual Job Tour” is making a stop here on the Suncoast, but only for a couple of days.
The Tour will “arrive” on the Suncoast from Tuesday, September 29th to Friday, October 2nd. The non-profit’s goal is to help 200,000 people get hired.
The service is free and that’s required is FOR you to make an appointment.
“There’s jobs out here, I don’t know that their life-sustaining jobs. There’s a lot of jobs that people can go to but they know these jobs are not going to keep them housed and fed and insured. So they are looking for something that’s going to work with the cost of living in the area,” says Antonia Quiros, who is a Job Connection Program Manager.
Career development facilitators will meet with interested candidates to offer counsel on job search and career options, help teach community members how to use technology, conduct practice virtual interviews, and assist in the creation of a resume.
There are Job Connection offices in Bradenton and Sarasota and help is also available at Goodwill’s Veterans Services Program office.
To make an appointment you can call (888) 230-8820 to or clicking here.
