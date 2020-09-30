First Alert Weather: Temperatures fall ten degrees as tropics may become active

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weather pattern shift will bring lovely weather for several days to the Suncoast. Morning temperatures started off ten degrees cooler in northern locations and a breezy north wind continues to draw down the lower humidity air. Despite some high clouds, the dry air will keep us in minimal rain chances for the next few days. Moisture will return over the weekend and rain chances will start to climb. In the second half of the weekend we may see tropical moisture from a developing system increase our rain chances, but uncertainty remains high in that aspect of the forecast.
The Hurricane Center continues to monitor the western Caribbean for possible tropical development. Probabilities for a depression to form have been steady increasing over the last few days. We could see something forming in the next few days or over the weekend. The general drift of the system will bring it close to the Yucatan or south central Gulf waters by the end of the weekend. Some models suggest other potential development in the Caribbean over the next 7-10 days. At this time of year the Caribbean and near Atlantic are favored locations for tropical cyclone formation. This generally means that the time between tropical formation and impact with land is shortened.
