First Alert Weather: Temperatures fall ten degrees as tropics may become active

The Hurricane Center continues to monitor the western Caribbean for possible tropical development. Probabilities for a depression to form have been steady increasing over the last few days. We could see something forming in the next few days or over the weekend. The general drift of the system will bring it close to the Yucatan or south central Gulf waters by the end of the weekend. Some models suggest other potential development in the Caribbean over the next 7-10 days. At this time of year the Caribbean and near Atlantic are favored locations for tropical cyclone formation. This generally means that the time between tropical formation and impact with land is shortened.