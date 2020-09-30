Federal and local law enforcement officials recovered from COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Federal and local law enforcement officials from Florida who have recovered from COVID-19, have individually partnered with OneBlood to donate convalescent plasma and share their personal experiences about blood and plasma donations. OneBlood is a not-for-profit blood center serving Florida and much of the Southeastern United States.
“Being a survivor of COVID-19 and knowing how this disease is taking people’s lives and how plasma can help save a life, I really do feel it’s important to step up and help the community by donating my plasma,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Rachel Rojas.
Lawrence Keefe who is the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Rachel Rojas who is the FBI Special Agent in Charge, and Paul Salvo who serves as the Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy shared their personal COVID-19 stories. The officials shared their stories and the inspiration for their commitment to helping others who are battling the coronavirus disease by speaking at a virtual news conference.
“Donating convalescent plasma is one way I can help others on their road to recovery. We’re all in this global pandemic together and the more opportunities we each choose to help one another, the better off we’ll all be,” said U.S. Attorney Keefe.
OneBlood is actively collecting and distributing convalescent plasma seven days a week throughout its service area. In addition to convalescent plasma donations, there is also an increased need for blood donations.
“I have donated convalescent plasma twice and will continue to donate each time I am eligible. I know it can help people. I can save lives. So that’s definitely something that I’m wanting to do for my community and other people,” said Leon County Deputy Paul Salvo.
The virtual news event also featured Dr. William Geers, Hospitalist Department Chair for Capital Regional Medical Center, and Dr. Mark Wheeler with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. Both doctors stressed the vital role convalescent plasma donors and blood donors have in saving lives at every hospital in the nation.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.