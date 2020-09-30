DOH reports 2,073 new cases of COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 704,568 positive COVID-19 cases since March according to its Wednesday dashboard update. It’s an increase of 2,073 new cases since Tuesday’s update. Those cases have involved 698,051 Florida residents.
14,317 Floridians and 171 non-residents have died. An increase in death spikes does not indicate that all deaths reported occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 11,546 Residents: 11,428 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 118
Conditions and Care Deaths: 291 Hospitalizations* Residents: 811 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,336 (47%) Female: 6,011 (52%) Unknown/No data: 114 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,171 (10%) White: 6,029 (53%) Other: 1,997 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,264 (20%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,424 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 5,217 (46%) Unknown/No Data: 2,820 (25%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 8,177 Residents: 8,112 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 65
Conditions and Care Deaths: 258 Hospitalizations* Residents: 658 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,734 (46%) Female: 4,298 (53%) Unknown/No data: 92 (<1%)
Race: Black: 603 (7%) White: 4,246 (52%) Other: 888 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,387 (29%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,090 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 4,056 (50%) Unknown/No Data: 2,978 (37%)
