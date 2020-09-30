DOH reports 2,073 new cases of COVID-19

DOH reports 2,073 new cases of COVID-19
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | September 30, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 11:57 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 704,568 positive COVID-19 cases since March according to its Wednesday dashboard update. It’s an increase of 2,073 new cases since Tuesday’s update. Those cases have involved 698,051 Florida residents.

14,317 Floridians and 171 non-residents have died. An increase in death spikes does not indicate that all deaths reported occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 11,546   Residents: 11,428   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 118

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 291   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 811     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,336  (47%)   Female: 6,011 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 114 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,171  (10%)   White: 6,029  (53%)   Other: 1,997  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,264  (20%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,424  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,217  (46%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,820  (25%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 8,177   Residents: 8,112   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 65

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 258   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 658     Non-Residents: 15

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 44

Gender:   Male: 3,734  (46%)   Female: 4,298 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 92 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 603  (7%)   White: 4,246  (52%)   Other: 888  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,387  (29%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,090  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,056  (50%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,978  (37%)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.