The Charlotte County Airport Authority announces development of PGD AviEx

$18 million in Airport Authority projects will be constructed in several phases. The first phase that broke ground is a 650,000-square-foot ramp, or aircraft parking area. The extension of Taxiway E. Construction on the second phase is expected to begin in late 2020 and includes the GA Center (including FBO operations), associated access roads and parking, and the site work for 10 larger 60x60 hangars. The third phase will include the construction of the larger hangars, along with a new row of 24 T-Hangar units. The third phase is expected to begin in 2021.