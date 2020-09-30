The Charlotte County Airport Authority announces development of PGD AviEx

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Airport Authority recently broke ground on the first phase of Punta Gorda Airport’s Aviation Expansion Area, called PGD AviEx. The property is strategically located between Tampa and Miami in a Foreign Trade Zone at a small-hub commercial airport with utilities available and two direct connections to Interstate 75.
PGD AviEx is the largely undeveloped tract of land parallel to Challenger Road where the Florida International Air Show was based the last few years. The runway-adjacent area is planned to become a hub for general aviation (GA) activities to flourish, as well as a prime spot for onsite flight schools, avionics and aircraft maintenance services, and related training programs to expand.
$18 million in Airport Authority projects will be constructed in several phases. The first phase that broke ground is a 650,000-square-foot ramp, or aircraft parking area. The extension of Taxiway E. Construction on the second phase is expected to begin in late 2020 and includes the GA Center (including FBO operations), associated access roads and parking, and the site work for 10 larger 60x60 hangars. The third phase will include the construction of the larger hangars, along with a new row of 24 T-Hangar units. The third phase is expected to begin in 2021.
Although PGD AviEx is a new name, these projects have been several years in the making. PGD’s Master Plan Update, approved by the FAA in 2018, thoughtfully maps out continued growth in commercial air service by relocating existing GA activities that are currently adjacent to the Bailey Terminal to the north side of the airport.
Located within the boundaries of the Punta Gorda Interstate Airport Park, PGD is already home to a strong aerospace and aviation community, including professional avionics and aircraft service providers, flight schools, luxury charters, an air ambulance and a new Aviation Maintenance Technician School that Charlotte Technical College will launch in August 2021. PGD also has a Civil Air Patrol squadron, Experimental Aircraft Association and 217 onsite T-Hangars that are in high demand.
Aviation-related businesses and GA activity are all currently contained within 90 acres surrounding commercial air service operations, and there is a lack of available office and hangar space to lease.
Airport staff is working with AECOM, the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, to develop an interactive map application that will show both airside and landside parcel information for the entire airport property. The interactive map will also display land lease information to potential tenants to provide businesses looking to expand with immediately available relocation information. The interactive map is expected to be online in December 2020.
To learn more about the Airport Authority, visit www.PGDAviEx.com.
