Ambulance duties taken over by the city of Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Venice made a big announcement Wednesday afternoon. Their Fire Department will be making some changes that will affect how they respond to some emergency calls.
The announcement comes a day before the ambulances at the Venice Fire Station go on duty. Under a new agreement with Sarasota County, the Venice Fire Department got the green light to operate it’s own ambulances starting Thursday, Oct. 1st at 8 a.m. Right now ambulances owned by the Sarasota County Fire Rescue respond to any rescue calls within the city limits.
It’s a plan that’s been pursued since 2011, and according to Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey, it’s expected to bring in more jobs, and more than $4 million a year to Venice.
“We looked at response times versus service times. The big thing is could we do it for what it was taxed for our citizens, the same way Sarasota County has done,” said Carvey. “By doing so we have added three additional medics, doubling the opportunity of having ALS engines and other rescues.”
Meanwhile, crews say they the ambulances will be equipped with new systems that will help medics communicate with local hospitals when transporting a patient.
“Being able to start a process from the ground up versus trying to change a culture has actually been a great learning experience for all of us to get the program started,” said EMS division Chief Nathan McManus.
