All Faiths Food Bank expanding to meet the growing need due to COVID-19

With an approximately 120% increase in distribution and a nearly 45% increase in new clients at its mobile pantries since mid-March, All Faiths Food Bank has adapted to the crisis by changing its operations and adding resources and staff in order to expand and enhance services, and more efficiently find and feed those who are hungry. Five of the 10 zip codes that All Faiths is either bringing entirely new service to or expanding existing services are in central Sarasota in these zip codes: 34231, 34232, 34234, 34236 and 34237.