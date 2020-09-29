Second HD Custom Homes owner turns himself in

Dukes was arrested last week in Osprey on the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office warrant and taken to the Sarasota County Jail. Due to COVID-19, he wasn’t transferred to the Charlotte County Jail. His bond was set at $54,000. As he bonded out of jail a few hours later, a half-dozen former customers confronted the builder to pepper him with questions about their unfinished homes and lost savings while he looked for a way around the crowd and to his vehicle.