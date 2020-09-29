Police: Former boyfriend burns his girlfriend’s house down and confesses in text message

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jaquan Maxwell, was arrested Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, for allegedly burning his girlfriend’s house down.
On Aug. 15, 2020, the Sarasota Police Department responded to John Rivers Street in Sarasota, FL in response to an arson. SPD stated the house was on fire upon their arrival. When police arrived, the victim told SPD patrol she got into a dispute with her boyfriend, he became angry, and set their house on fire.
According to the Sarasota Police Department, Maxwell who is 20 years old, sent his girlfriend a text message after they got into a dispute, saying “I just burnt your house down.”
According to SPD, the victim stated that she returned to her home after receiving the text and upon her arrival she noticed smoke coming from the back of the house. When she opened the front door she saw smoke and flames and heard coughing and heavy breathing. She believed Maxwell was still in the house and started yelling for him. Police say the victim never saw anyone come out of the house, but she believes Maxwell fled using the west side door.
The Sarasota Fire Department later arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire. SPD says no one was inside the house during the fire and no one was injured. Maxwell was charged with Arson.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.