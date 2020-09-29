Many Sarasota County voters awaiting the presidential debate while others have decided and voted

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The first presidential debate in the 2020 is set to take place on Tuesday evening.
For 90 minutes, President Donald Trump and the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden will square off on a variety of topics.
The topics both candidates are scheduled to discuss are election integrity, the economy, the pandemic, the supreme court, race and violence in cities and President Trumps and candidate Biden’s records.
Many voters spoke to ABC7 after dropping off their vote by mail ballots at the supervisor of elections office ahead of the debate Tuesday evening.
“Floridians have a habit of using debates to make up their minds,” said Political analyst, Susan MacManus.
But for some voters in Sarasota County, the debate is just another night, since they’ve already made up their minds and won’t be tuning in.
“By the time a lot of these politicians go to office, you’ll find out they change their policies, they change this or they change that. I’m looking at some kind of commitment to the people, that’s what I’m looking at.” said Sarasota County voter, Marc Doyle.
Political analyst Susan MacManus says the debate could be a turning point for many Floridians.
“If you’re a state like ours where a few thousand voters can push the state one direction or the other and give 29 electoral college votes to the person who wins Florida, that makes it more engaging,” said MacManus.
Macmanus says the debate between President Donald Trump and democratic candidate Joe Biden is expected to contentious.
"It’s going to be combative. And each of these candidates is going to give it their all. But the question then is for the individual voter trying to make up their mind is their one candidate that really speaks to one person, said MacManus.
And it doesn’t matter what side you’re on this debate is expected to catch the eye of thousands.
“Some people think the president isn’t doing a good job, I think he’s doing a good job with what we’re going through,” said voter, Viamandino Assuncao.
“All Joe has to do is stand there for 90 minutes and use complete sentences and he will have won the debate,” said Sarasota County voter, Howard.
The debate will be airing at 9 p.m. on ABC.
