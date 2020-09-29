Florida DOH reports 3,266 new COVID-19 cases

By ABC7 Staff | September 29, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 12:16 PM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 704,569 total COVID-19 cases involving 696,171 Florida residents since March. It’s an increase of 3,266 cases since Monday.

Florida resident deaths have reached 14,143 which is 106 additional deaths reported since Monday’s dashboard. An increase in death totals does not mean that all new deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. 170 non residents have also died in the state.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 11,546   Residents: 11,428   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 118

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 290   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 806     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,315  (47%)   Female: 5,991 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 122 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,165  (10%)   White: 5,994  (52%)   Other: 1,989  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,280  (20%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,412  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,169  (45%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,847  (25%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 8,177   Residents: 8,112   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 65

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 256   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 655     Non-Residents: 15

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 44

Gender:   Male: 3,727  (46%)   Female: 4,286 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 99 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 602  (7%)   White: 4,217  (52%)   Other: 888  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,405  (30%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,090  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,023  (50%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,999  (37%)

