Florida DOH reports 3,266 new COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 704,569 total COVID-19 cases involving 696,171 Florida residents since March. It’s an increase of 3,266 cases since Monday.
Florida resident deaths have reached 14,143 which is 106 additional deaths reported since Monday’s dashboard. An increase in death totals does not mean that all new deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. 170 non residents have also died in the state.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 11,546 Residents: 11,428 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 118
Conditions and Care Deaths: 290 Hospitalizations* Residents: 806 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,315 (47%) Female: 5,991 (52%) Unknown/No data: 122 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,165 (10%) White: 5,994 (52%) Other: 1,989 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,280 (20%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,412 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 5,169 (45%) Unknown/No Data: 2,847 (25%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 8,177 Residents: 8,112 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 65
Conditions and Care Deaths: 256 Hospitalizations* Residents: 655 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,727 (46%) Female: 4,286 (53%) Unknown/No data: 99 (<1%)
Race: Black: 602 (7%) White: 4,217 (52%) Other: 888 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,405 (30%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,090 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 4,023 (50%) Unknown/No Data: 2,999 (37%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.