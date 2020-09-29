First Alert Weather: After thunderstorms cooler weather will move in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cool front will approach the Suncoast today and trigger better chances for showers and thunderstorms in the second half of the day. While severe weather is not expected, thunderstorms with some heavy rain will be possible during drive-time this evening. Wind speeds will also pick up and the breezy conditions will impact high profile vehicles and boaters later this evening and overnight. Rain showers will come to an end by tomorrow morning and winds will shift to the north. Drier air will move in and tomorrows high temperatures will be 8 to 10 degrees cooler with much lower afternoon humidity. Dew points, the meteorological measure of moisture in the air, will fall from the upper 70′s to low 60′s and upper 50′s. Most people will agree that dew points in that range are very comfortable.