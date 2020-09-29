Fans on the Suncoast celebrating Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup win

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Stanley Cup is coming back to Tampa Bay for the first time since 2004. The Lightning beating the Dallas Stars 2 to 0 in Game Six. Fans on the Suncoast are thrilled.
Robin Rothman of Lakewood Ranch is a huge Bolts Fan. She and her husband even have a custom built Tampa Bay Lightning golf cart. Monday night was very special for them.
“I can tell you I was screaming at the television, I was counting down the seconds and I think I probably almost died," said Rothman. "It’s been a long time coming for us and we are just very happy.”
Shannon Crager of Manatee County has an entire room in her home devoted to all things Tampa Bay Lightning. She says Monday night’s win was very emotional.
“We cried, made a lot of noise, I’m sure the neighbors knew that we won,” said Crager.
Crager’s friend and fellow Bolts fan Chrissy Paten says they’ve been fans of the team for around 10 years. Paten tells ABC 7 that she’s impressed with this special room her friend has created.
“I love it, she did a great job,” said Paten. "She has all the memorabilia she gets from the games, even from friends. "It’s a great atmosphere to have her friends over and to have watch parties.
All the fans ABC 7 talked with say the Bolts are an easy team to support and follow.
“I just love the camaraderie between them, you can tell it’s a family,” said Trevor Lovett, a Tampa Bay Lightning fan.
“I love the atmosphere and the fan base and what’s not to love about the team,” said Chris McComas, a Tampa Bay Lightning fan.
