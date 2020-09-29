Cold front still on track to move through Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The much advertised cold front is due to arrive overnight and push through most of our area by Sunrise on Wednesday. There will still be some cloudiness in the morning especially in Charlotte and S. Sarasota Counties but we can expect some clearing skies and cooler weather to hang around through Friday morning.
We will see this cooler air move out by this weekend as the front fades away. The humidity will be back in place by Sunday.
Wednesday expect breezy and cooler temperatures to filter in behind the front with north winds at 15-20 mph. The humidity will be much lower so it will feel like “Florida Fall”.
We start off the day with temperatures in the upper 60′s to low 70′s and warm into the low 80′s by the mid afternoon. There is still a chance for a few showers but that chance is very small at only 20% and that is basically in S. Sarasota and Charlotte Counties.
Wednesday night the front will pull up stationary to our south and we should see mostly fair skies and the coolest air of the season with lows in the mid 60′s for most.
Thursday looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80′s with the low humidity sticking around. Winds will be out of the NNE at 10-15 mph.
Friday starts off nice with lows in the mid 60′s and temperatures starting to warm a bit into the mid 80′s by the mid afternoon. We will see the humidity slowly increase through the weekend as winds switch around to the ESE . There will be a slight chance for some showers mainly on Sunday as we see the increase in moisture move back into the Suncoast.
The rain chance will be going up on Monday and stay at 40% through Tuesday of next week otherwise partly cloudy skies can be expected. Highs early next week will be in the mid 80′s and lows in the low 70′s.
In the tropics we have an area of concern down to our south. The tail end of the front and a tropical wave will merge over the western Caribbean. These two factors along with very warm waters will give a real good chance for a tropical low to develop by Friday. The system is expected to move to the WNW at 10 mph and move into the Gulf of Mexico. Right now it looks like it will stay to our south and west but there is still a lot that can happen.
We will keep you updated on this system on ABC7, the web and on your First Alert Weather app.
For boaters expect winds out of the north at 20 knots with seas 3 to 5 feet and choppy conditions out on the waters. The winds will be subsiding to 10-15 knots later in the afternoon.
