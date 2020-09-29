Cold front still on track to move through Wednesday

In the tropics we have an area of concern down to our south. The tail end of the front and a tropical wave will merge over the western Caribbean. These two factors along with very warm waters will give a real good chance for a tropical low to develop by Friday. The system is expected to move to the WNW at 10 mph and move into the Gulf of Mexico. Right now it looks like it will stay to our south and west but there is still a lot that can happen.