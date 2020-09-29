City of Tampa to hold celebrations for Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Tampa Bay will be hosting several celebrations for the Tampa Bay Lightning after their Stanley Cup victory Monday night.
The team is flying back to Tampa on Tuesday evening and will hold a VIP celebration at Amalie Arena. A public celebration will take place Wednesday evening and will feature a boat parade and fan rally but social distancing will be enforced.
The boat parade will kick off at 5 p.m. on the Hillsborough River and the fan rally will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The event is free but it is ticketed.
