The City of North Port reminds Sarasota County residents to pay attention to emergency vehicles on the roadway

North Port, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the City of North Port, Rescue 84 was responding to an EMS call Tuesday, Sept. 29 when the first responder’s vehicle was involved in a head on collision with another vehicle on Prince Blvd. between San Mateo Dr. and Harberland Blvd.
According to the City of North Port, the driver of the car which “caused the collision” was "pulling around the vehicle in front of them which had pulled to the side of the road because of the oncoming rescue. The City of North Port reports that both vehicles were damaged and only minor injuries were sustained.
Emergency personnel risk their lives every day to help the community and sometimes first responders face that risk just getting there. The City of North Port posted a tweet, reminding residents who are on the roadway to pay attention to emergency vehicles with their lights and sirens on.
Drivers are encouraged to move over quickly and carefully to allow emergency vehicles--ambulances, fire department vehicles, police vehicles, and privately owned vehicles for firefighter or life support agencies-- to pass.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.