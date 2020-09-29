City of North Port fully re-opening in Governor’s Phase 3 Plan

Beginning Wednesday September 30, the City of North Port will fully reopen.

By ABC7 Staff | September 29, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 12:22 PM

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Beginning Wednesday Sept. 30, the City of North Port will fully reopen City Hall and the North Port Police Department for walk in counter service. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the move to Phase 3 of the State of Florida’s Reopening Plan. Most other facilities are already back operational.

Capacity restrictions at the North Port Aquatic Center, Morgan Family Community Center, the George Mullen Activity Center, Warm Mineral Springs Park, and for rentals will all be lifted effective Wednesday, as well. Please note, different sections of the centers will be briefly closed as needed for staff to continue implementing enhanced cleaning protocols. If you choose to visit, please practice good physical distancing and follow the guidelines of the public health agencies.

North Port Fire Rescue follows the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for medical first responders, which currently requires additional infection prevention and control practices. Fire Station access will continue to be restricted and requires the screening of all EMS Fire Rescue personnel and visitors for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 prior to entry. Use of face coverings and physical social distancing will also be required.

If you are still not comfortable doing business in person, there are some great options for you. All services will continue with options online and through the City’s drive thru window at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Boulevard.

All permits can be dropped off and picked up at the Utilities drive-thru window or by emailing bldginfo@cityofnorthport.com. You must make your payment prior to pick up and call 941-429-7044 to let Building staff know when you will arrive. Failure to do so will result in wait times. A secure drop box is available at City Hall 24/7.

All permits and business tax receipts can be paid online at www.cityofnorthport.com/permit

If you have questions please call:

Building and Permitting: 941-429-7044

Utilities: 941-429-7122

Planning: 941-429-7156

Code Enforcement: 941-429-7186

Office hours for Building:

8am-5pm Mon, Tues, Thurs & Fri

8am-3pm Wednesdays

You can find more info about all services at www.cityofnorthport.com/alerts.

