City of North Port fully re-opening in Governor’s Phase 3 Plan

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Beginning Wednesday Sept. 30, the City of North Port will fully reopen City Hall and the North Port Police Department for walk in counter service. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the move to Phase 3 of the State of Florida’s Reopening Plan. Most other facilities are already back operational.
Capacity restrictions at the North Port Aquatic Center, Morgan Family Community Center, the George Mullen Activity Center, Warm Mineral Springs Park, and for rentals will all be lifted effective Wednesday, as well. Please note, different sections of the centers will be briefly closed as needed for staff to continue implementing enhanced cleaning protocols. If you choose to visit, please practice good physical distancing and follow the guidelines of the public health agencies.
North Port Fire Rescue follows the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for medical first responders, which currently requires additional infection prevention and control practices. Fire Station access will continue to be restricted and requires the screening of all EMS Fire Rescue personnel and visitors for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 prior to entry. Use of face coverings and physical social distancing will also be required.
If you are still not comfortable doing business in person, there are some great options for you. All services will continue with options online and through the City’s drive thru window at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Boulevard.
All permits can be dropped off and picked up at the Utilities drive-thru window or by emailing bldginfo@cityofnorthport.com. You must make your payment prior to pick up and call 941-429-7044 to let Building staff know when you will arrive. Failure to do so will result in wait times. A secure drop box is available at City Hall 24/7.
All permits and business tax receipts can be paid online at www.cityofnorthport.com/permit
If you have questions please call:
Building and Permitting: 941-429-7044
Utilities: 941-429-7122
Planning: 941-429-7156
Code Enforcement: 941-429-7186
Office hours for Building:
8am-5pm Mon, Tues, Thurs & Fri
8am-3pm Wednesdays
You can find more info about all services at www.cityofnorthport.com/alerts.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.