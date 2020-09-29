Bolts to bring home the Stanley Cup!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Stanley Cup comes back to Tampa Bay!
The Lightning beating the Dallas Stars 2-0 in game six!
With the Lightning taking the final four games to two, last night, the Bolts are bringing the Stanley Cup back to the bay area for the first time since 2004.
It’s the first major sports champion of the covid-19 era... Playing in a bubble all 59 days... And 130 games on the way to this final hockey game of the season!
Fans gathered outside the Amalie Arena Monday night to celebrate the exciting win.
However, the fun is just getting started. The city of Tampa announcing a boat parade and stadium celebration once the team return for Lightning fans.
