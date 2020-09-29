SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An aerial treatment to kill adult mosquitoes is scheduled for tonight (09/29/2020) after 7:45 p.m. in rural Sarasota. Area of treatment is along Fruitville Rd from Lorraine Rd to the county line.
To learn more about spray time, pesticide applied, and treatment location, please visit Mosquito Management’s Detailed Spray Map
MMS advises the public to remain diligent in protecting themselves from mosquito bites by following the message:
Drain and Cover
- Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.
- Cover your skin with clothing and use mosquito repellent.
- Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out.
