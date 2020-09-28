Venice Fire and Rescue respond to possible drowning

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Fire and Rescue responded to the report of an unresponsive person in a pool at a condo.
According to the City of Venice, the rescue crews were dispatched just after 10 a.m. to a complex on Barcelona Avenue, for a call concerning a possible drowning victim in the facility’s pool.
First responders performed CPR on the subject, who was then transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health for treatment. No additional information is being released at this time.
ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.
