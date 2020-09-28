Van Wezel announces changes to 2020-21 season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has made some changes to its 2020-2021 season.
New dates have been announced for the following performances:
- The new date for The Choir of Man’s Sarasota debut performance is January 30, 2022.
- Renée Fleming’s performance on January 13, 2021 has been rescheduled to January 5, 2022.
- The Russian National Ballet’s performance of Swan Lake on March 22, 2021 has been canceled.
Patrons who wish to attend rescheduled performances should keep their tickets, which will be honored for the future performance dates. Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performances have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund. Contact the Van Wezel box office for more information at (941) 263-6799.
