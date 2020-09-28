UHS ransomware attack affects Manatee Memorial Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Universal Health Services confirms that they were impacted by a ransomware attack over the weekend that has affected internal computer systems at their locations since Sunday morning.
UHS owns Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
The company issued a statement confirming that its IT network “is currently offline, due to an IT security issue.”
ABC7 has reached out to Manatee Memorial and Lakewood Ranch for comment.
