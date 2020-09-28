Police: Woman arrested for slashing man with knife

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a domestic battery victim is saying that Sirikwan Hoffman, a 46-year-old woman with whom he lives, stabbed him while he was sleeping. Hoffman was arrested and is being charged with use of a deadly weapon.
When officers arrived to the home shared by Hoffman and the victim, they were met by the victim and observed that the victim was bleeding heavily from the right side of his body through his clothing. The victim was instructed to lift his shirt, so that officers could observe the wound. At that moment, officers saw an approximate 3-inch laceration to his right rib cage area that was pouring blood.
An officer at the scene rendered aid to the victim by applying pressure to the wound with a towel and requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Once EMS arrived they took over treatment and transported the victim to Blake Medical Services as a trauma alert.
