Off-duty Charlotte County officer accidentally discharges fire arm

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - An officer with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was behind the accidental discharge of a weapon in a Port Charlotte business.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, members of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bert’s Black Widow Harley Davidson for a reported accidental discharge of a firearm within the business. Upon arrival, it was determined there was a firearm that was indeed accidentally discharged and there were no reported injuries.
It was subsequently determined there was an off duty Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy in the business as a patron who was responsible for the accidental discharge. That deputy was identified as being Fredrick Matthew Frey.
While conducting an interview with Frey, he stated that while in the business, he went to adjust his pants. In doing so, he accidentally discharged the firearm while the firearm was positioned in the waistband of his trousers. The projectile exited the weapon, struck the floor and broke into several fragments. Those fragments were subsequently recovered. No one in the business was injured.
Deputy Frey waited in the business while on duty deputies responded, to include the on duty Watch Commander, Lieutenant Jason Zakowich who assumed control of the scene. Lt. Zakowich, in accordance with policy, summonsed the assistance of detectives from the Major Crimes Unit to further conduct this investigation. At this time, the investigation is ongoing.
By all accounts, it is believed that the weapon was discharged accidentally and the weapon was never removed from Frey’s waistband or displayed purposely. This was corroborated by evidence at the scene.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is currently reviewing its policy regarding the safe carrying of off duty firearms.
