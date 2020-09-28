North Port firefighters extinguish blaze in U-Haul truck

This comes one week after another U-Haul had to be removed from a pond.

A U-Haul caught on fire earlier today in North Port. (Source: City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff | September 28, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 2:18 PM

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighters in North Port responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Longen Road and Punting Circle. A U-Haul truck had caught fire in the engine compartment.

Officials say they have not determined what caused the fire, but did note that another U-Haul truck had been driven into water last week.

No one was injured in either incident.

“Our fingers are crossed for other U-Haul trucks traveling through the City!” reads a tweet from the City of North Port.

