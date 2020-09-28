Large sports venues in Florida could soon have fans, many high schools are at 25 percent capacity at their sporting events

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There was a lot of excitement in the air on Monday night and on the ice. Fans enjoying Game Six of the Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Finals at Evie’s Tavern and Grill on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota. The general manager says if fans can’t be at the game, this is the next best thing.
“Since you can’t be there, honestly it’s just nice to have sports again" said Charles Vera, general manager of Evie’s on Bee Ridge. "It’s one thing to have a sports bar, people go out to eat and drink, but there’s nothing to watch on the tv, we’re watching cornhole, anything that’s on tv. We’re happy there’s sports back on”
Fans could soon be returning to large sporting events in Florida at a reduced number and with social distancing after the governor announced that we are now in Phase 3 of the reopening. Booker High School’s Athletic Director Phil Helmuth says high school sports are following the direction of the school district. They are doing everything to keep players, staff and fans safe during the pandemic.
“We’re only allowed 25 percent capacity at football games and at volleyball games right now" said Helmuth. "So on top of that you’ve got to do the social distancing, cant go to the games unless you’re wearing a mask and we have the sanitizing stations and all that.”
Whether it’s high school, college or pro sports, health experts want fans to be extra careful.
“For attendees I think the most important thing to do is to assess your own health and your own family situation, we want to protect the most vulnerable from this virus because they’re the ones most likely to be hospitalized and have the most negative outcomes," said Chuck Henry, Health Officer for the Sarasota County Department of Health. "So if you have family members that are vulnerable, then you’ll want to take extra precautions and that may include not attending a game.”
