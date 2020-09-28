Florida man arrested after police say he assaulted girlfriend after she tried to throw away his pizza

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a domestic violence incident.
The incident happened Wednesday, Sept. 23 at an apartment building in Port Charlotte. The victim told officers that her boyfriend, Sean Metcalf, had slapped her with a piece of pizza after she had attempted to throw a pizza box away.
The victim told officers that Metcalf had angrily told her to not throw his dinner away. She threw the box down on the ground and told police he picked up on of the things away and became very angry. She told police Sean picked up a slice of pizza and hit her with it.
The responding deputies noticed grease and sauce on her face and hair and immediately took Metcalf into custody. He admitted to losing his cool but he told officers he had no idea how pizza got all over the victim.
Metcalf has been charged with Domestic Battery.
