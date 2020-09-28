Florida Department of Health reports 701,302 COVID-19 cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has reported 738 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 701,302. Those cases are affecting 692,962 Florida residents.
As of Monday, 14,037 Floridians have died and 170 non-residents have died in the state. So far the state has processed 5,232,500 tests in total.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 11,486 Residents: 11,368 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 118
Conditions and Care Deaths: 291 Hospitalizations* Residents: 803 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,290 (47%) Female: 5,956 (52%) Unknown/No data: 122 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,158 (10%) White: 5,951 (52%) Other: 1,964 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,295 (20%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,387 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 5,113 (45%) Unknown/No Data: 2,868 (25%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 8,147 Residents: 8,082 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 65
Conditions and Care Deaths: 254 Hospitalizations* Residents: 642 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,713 (46%) Female: 4,271 (53%) Unknown/No data: 98 (<1%)
Race: Black: 600 (7%) White: 4,188 (52%) Other: 884 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,410 (30%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,084 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 3,989 (49%) Unknown/No Data: 3,009 (37%)
