Florida Department of Health reports 701,302 COVID-19 cases

Florida Department of Health reports 701,302 COVID-19 cases
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | September 28, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 12:09 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has reported 738 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 701,302. Those cases are affecting 692,962 Florida residents.

As of Monday, 14,037 Floridians have died and 170 non-residents have died in the state. So far the state has processed 5,232,500 tests in total.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 11,486   Residents: 11,368   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 118

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 291   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 803     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,290  (47%)   Female: 5,956 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 122 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,158  (10%)   White: 5,951  (52%)   Other: 1,964  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,295  (20%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,387  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,113  (45%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,868  (25%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 8,147   Residents: 8,082   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 65

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 254   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 642     Non-Residents: 15

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 44

Gender:   Male: 3,713  (46%)   Female: 4,271 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 98 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 600  (7%)   White: 4,188  (52%)   Other: 884  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,410  (30%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,084  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 3,989  (49%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,009  (37%)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.