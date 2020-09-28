First Alert Weather: Hot and humid for several days then a taste of fall weather on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For a few more days the atmosphere over the Suncoast will be steeped in moisture and primed to produce thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavy rains. The reason is deep tropical moisture lifting north under southerly winds, warm afternoon temperatures and a trough of low pressure aloft that tends to encourage the air below to lift, cool and condense. This pattern will be true for about three days. So for drive time this evening you can expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two with downpours. Rain chance by late afternoon or early evening will be at 60%.
By Wednesday into Thursday a cold front will move into the area. You heard me right! A cold front that will drop our temperatures by as much as 10 degrees and bring mild low humidity sunny days and cool and crisp nights. This change will happen by Wednesday and linger into the weekend.
