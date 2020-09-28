Despite removal of fines, City of Sarasota mask ordinance remains in effect

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Despite Gov. Ron DeSantis stating last week that city’s could not collect fines from citations involving mask ordinances, the City of Sarasota says its ordinance is in place.
Following Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order Friday afternoon, the City of Sarasota mask ordinance remains in place with the community strongly encouraged to wear a protective face covering in indoor and outdoor public locations and while doing business to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
The City continues to call on individuals to be responsible and civic minded and wear a face covering. Private businesses do have the right to require patrons to wear a mask.
All fines and penalties, however, are suspended. The City also says that they have not had to issue any citations since the ordinance went into effect.
The ordinance is in effect without penalties through Oct. 28.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.