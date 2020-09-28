Cold front to bring Fall back to Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It may be too early to bust out the sweaters from the closet that you tucked away 6 months ago, but temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s by Thursday morning for some here along the Suncoast.
It will be a great break from the recent heat and humidity that has had a grip on our weather through the Summer. With Tuesday’s heat index topping out near 100 it will feel sooooooooo nice not to perspire while walking from the front door to the car on Wednesday.
This is a bit unusual for a strong cold front to make it all the way down here before mid October but all indications are it’s going to happen and I for one can’t wait.
For Tuesday expect partly cloudy skies to start the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70′s and with a SW wind at 5-10 mph it will feel even warmer. It will warm up into the upper 80′s by early afternoon.
The rain chance is at 30% during the morning hours and picks up to 70% during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be in the mid 80′s near the beaches and upper 80′s inland. The heat index will once again approach 100 during the early afternoon hours.
Tuesday night skies will stay cloudy with a real good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms through early Wednesday morning then those cooler temperatures will move in as the winds begin picking up from the NNW at 15-20 mph.
Wednesday we should see a cloud deck of stratocumulus clouds during the day with some clearing later in the afternoon as the much drier air begins to moves in. Wednesday high will only be near 80 degrees and with a north wind at 10-15 it will feel cooler.
Wednesday night skies clear and the coolest air of the season will settle in with lows in the low 60s inland to mid to upper 60′s near the coast.
Thursday should be really nice again with mostly sunny skies with a high around 82. Friday morning starts off with temperatures in the mid 60′s and a high near 85 under mostly sunny skies.
The weekend is looking ok with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80′s and a slight chance for a few showers.
For boating expect winds out of the SW at 10 knots with a few scattered storms especially during the afternoon hours. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.
