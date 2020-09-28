Certain areas in the City of Venice are expected to experience water outage

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - There will be a scheduled potable water outage in the City of Venice on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to a gate valve installation.
The affected areas will be:
· 1016, 1306, 1310 Barbara Street
· 950 through 1072 Venetian Parkway
· 1215, 1219, 1318 Karen Drive
· 1014 through 1075 Elaine Street (odd and even numbered addresses)
· 1016 through 1067 Hope Street (odd and even)
· 1015 through 1075 Lillian Street (odd and even)
· 1011 through 1079 Roberta Street
The affected areas will be required to boil water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes until the boil water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours. Homeowners and businesses in the area have been notified. The advisory has also been posted on the City website, www.venicegov.com.
For more information, please call the Venice Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
