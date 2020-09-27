Venice residents share uplifting messages on ‘positivity walls’

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - For one Suncoast community, the act of leaving a message is taking on a new, special meaning.
“Be positive, keep going,” wrote Missy Nolden on a yellow tag before placing it right next to others in order to form what’s called a positivity wall.
“It’s the only way I survive these days,” she said.
“This is the time to bring people together,” said Kathy Lehner, President and CEO of the Venice Chamber of Commerce.
She got the idea from another chamber and wanted to do the same for the place she calls home.
“We’re lashing out because of the unknown that scares us, so we’re not as happy, go lucky as we normally would be. So we have to focus on the positive and hopefully that could shift how we feel about things,” said Lehner.
The messages could be short or long. They could be quotes or thoughts from the heart, and they’re spread out in five locations across Venice.
- Centennial Park - 200 E Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285
- Venice Beach Pavilion - 101 The Esplanade, Venice FL 34285
- Sky Family YMCA - 701 Center Rd, Venice, FL 34285
- Laurel Civic Center - 509 Collins Rd, Nokomis, FL 34275
- Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library - 4141 Woodmere Park Blvd, Venice Fl 34293
“It encompasses that spirit and mind peace that we really are trying to focus on when we focus on a person’s whole well being,” aid Allison Buzik, Executive Director for the Sky Family YMCA
They hope these messages, just like Missy’s, will help spread happiness and love even in what some feel are uncertain times.
The positivity walls will be at those five locations until mid-December. After that, they will be collected. Then the city will be doing a call to artists to help create an art piece showcasing all those messages.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.