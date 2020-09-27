SMH loosening COVID visitor restrictions

Cancer Institute Oncology Tower at SMH. (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | September 27, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 4:24 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital is lifting and changing COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting 1 pm Monday, Sept. 28, Sarasota Memorial will permit visitors for non-COVID-19 patients, with the following restrictions:

- Inpatients may have one visitor per day for a one-hour visit between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

- Critical Care patients may have one visitor per day for a 30-minute visit between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

- Emergency Care Center patients are allowed to have one visitor, who may accompany the patient to the ECC treatment room, or wait in the hospital’s main lobby and use a cell phone to communicate with the patient.

- Patients in surgical, procedural and testing areas may each have one support person (access limited to the first floor or in the designated waiting area).

- Two designated visitors (parents or caregivers) may visit Pediatrics and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients.

- Labor & Delivery patients may have one support person. In the event a mother is transferred to SMH, a certified doula or community midwife also will be permitted. One support person also may visit mothers and babies during their recovery stay in the Mother-Baby Unit.

- Visitors are not permitted for patients suspected of having COVID-19 or who have tested positive.

- Visitors are not permitted at the Bayside Center for Behavioral Health.

- The Sarasota Memorial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Rand Boulevard is currently restricting visitation; please call 941-917-4950 for information or check the Nursing & Rehab Center’s page on smh.com for updates; click here.

Other visitor requirements:

- Visitors must be age 18 or older.

- Visitors must undergo a screening and temperature check.

- Visitors are required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times while in our facilities.

- Visitors must stay in the patient’s room for the duration of their visit.

- Vendor visits require advance hospital approval.

