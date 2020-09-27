Many Suncoast restaurants don’t feel comfortable operating at 100% yet in Phase 3

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast restaurant owners say it’s all about their customers feeling comfortable when they come in to dine.
Governor Ron DeSantis gave the green light to restaurants to operate at full capacity on Friday, but Jose Lozano, the owner of Rincon Cubano restaurant in Sarasota, says they’re still at the yellow light.
“I’m taking it step-by-step. Week by week. I’m just going with the flow. So far the flow we’ve been going has been working out the best,” says Lozano.
Horne says the Anna Maria Oyster Bars across the Suncoast won’t increase capacity just yet because it can possibly hurt business.
“I can open the thing, bring all my tables back, but if my guests aren’t comfortable with that, I’m shooting myself in the foot,” he says.
According to the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, many Suncoast restaurants are choosing not to operate at full capacity.
“We’re seeing overall is there taking the governors announcement and then they’re taking the precautions. But we really haven’t seen anybody that has ... right into doing 100%,” says Suncoast Regional Director Dannette Lynch.
Both owners say they will take some time before their restaurants are at full capacity.
